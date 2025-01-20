7th Annual News Channel 3-11-12 MLK Day of Service Blood Drive

In honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Vitalant is partnering with News Channel 3-11-12 to host Day of Service Blood Drives in San Luis Obispo, Santa Maria, and Santa Barbara. Dr. King's commitment to social justice, equality, and service is why we continue to recognize his humanitarian impact on this day.



Start the year off by making an appointment and making an impact in our community. Your support is critical for patients who are struggling with chronic blood disorders, cancer, and traumatic injuries.

DONOR GIFTS

Resolve to share your good health with others in 2025 by giving blood. Donate and you’ll be entered for a chance to win a $10,000 gift card! Make this healing resolution a life-changing one – for you and the patient on the receiving end of your generous gift! Schedule today.

All donors who come to give blood will be automatically entered for a chance to win one of three $10,000 gift cards.*

*Terms and conditions apply; see vitalant.org/ThriveIn2025Giveaway