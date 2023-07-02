Saving Arizona Blood Drive

Help boost the blood supply over the Independence Day holiday weekend!

Sunday, July 2, 2023
7 a.m. - 1 p.m.
Tempe Center for the Arts 
700 W. Rio Salado Pkwy.

Please schedule a donation appointment by clicking below: 

IMPORTANT INFORMATION FOR BLOOD DONORS:

In appreciation for donating at the July Saving Arizona blood drive, donors will receive the gifts listed below.

Parking is available in the TCA parking garage, accessible by making a left off of the main driveway. (CLICK MAP BELOW TO VIEW LARGER)



Saving Arizona Blood Drive Donor Thank You Gifts:
 
  • Voucher for a free Whataburger. (Voucher not redeemable for cash.)
  • A Saving Arizona donor will be drawn as one of the 10 finalists for a 2023 VW Taos S, donated by our Valley Volkswagen dealers. For full promo details, visit https://vitalant.org/vw.
  • Exclusive Vitalant cooler or 200 bonus recognition points, redeemable via email. For full promo details, visit https://vitalant.org/july4gift.
 

"I believe the idea that my blood could help save a life is so amazing. Even though I am not a trained medical professional, I can still make a positive impact on others."
— Chris, Blood Donor

