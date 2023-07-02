Saving Arizona Blood Drive

Help boost the blood supply over the Independence Day holiday weekend!



Sunday, July 2, 2023

7 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Tempe Center for the Arts

700 W. Rio Salado Pkwy.



Please schedule a donation appointment by clicking below:

Register to Give Blood Now!

IMPORTANT INFORMATION FOR BLOOD DONORS:



In appreciation for donating at the July Saving Arizona blood drive, donors will receive the gifts listed below.

(CLICK MAP BELOW TO VIEW LARGER)





Saving Arizona Blood Drive Donor Thank You Gifts:

Voucher for a free Whataburger. (Voucher not redeemable for cash.)

A Saving Arizona donor will be drawn as one of the 10 finalists for a 2023 VW Taos S, donated by our Valley Volkswagen dealers. For full promo details, visit https://vitalant.org/vw.

Exclusive Vitalant cooler or 200 bonus recognition points, redeemable via email. For full promo details, visit https://vitalant.org/july4gift.

Thank you to our generous sponsors!





