Help boost the blood supply over the Independence Day holiday weekend!
Sunday, July 2, 2023
7 a.m. - 1 p.m.
Tempe Center for the Arts
700 W. Rio Salado Pkwy.
Please schedule a donation appointment by clicking below:
IMPORTANT INFORMATION FOR BLOOD DONORS:
In appreciation for donating at the July Saving Arizona blood drive, donors will receive the gifts listed below.
Thank you to our generous sponsors!
"I believe the idea that my blood could help save a life is so amazing. Even though I am not a trained medical professional, I can still make a positive impact on others." — Chris, Blood Donor
Sponsored by:
Then, use any donate button to schedule an appointment.
